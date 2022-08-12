Cowboys outlast Provo 30-26 to win first football game of the season

Things got off to a late start Friday night, due to inclimate weather, but the Grantsville Cowboys pulled off a win against the visiting Provo Bulldogs.
After a 90-minute delay caused by lightning strikes in the area, the Cowboys wasted no time opening the scoring. Kick-started by a 30-yard completion by quarterback Hunter Bell, Grantsville drove the ball 80 yards to get on the board first. A botched point after attempt kept the score at 6-0, with Grantsville in the lead.
For Provo, its opening drive consisted of a gradual march down the field and a touchdown of its own. After allowing the Bulldogs into their end of the 50-yard line, Grantsville was unable to keep them out of the end zone. The result was a surrendered touchdown, as well as the team’s 6-point lead.
Following its touchdown, and successful PAT, Provo pulled ahead 7-6.
The Cowboys’ misfortune did not stop there, as they were held to a three-and-out deep in their own end. A bobbled ball on the punt attempt on fourth down wound up in the endzone for a safety to add two points to Provo’s lead.
After committing the pair of unforced errors, Grantsville regained its composure and put up a strong defensive effort against the Bulldogs by forcing them to punt on fourth down. Bell rewarded the defense for its efforts by rushing into the endzone on Grantsville’s first down to regain the lead for the Cowboys.
From there, teams exchanged defensive stands and the score remained 13-9 at the 5:21 mark of the second quarter. Then the Cowboys took advantage of another defensive stop against Provo, with Bell throwing a deep touchdown pass on first down to tack on a score and go up 20-9 late in the second quarter before tacking on seven more points on the next drive.
The Bulldogs were unable to muster any offense, with the Cowboys’ lead holding at 27-9 at the end of the first half.
Grantsville continued to show its defensive prowess in the second half, holding Provo out of the end zone on two consecutive Provo drives.
Heading into the fourth quarter with a 30-12 lead, Grantsville let up its guard and the Bulldogs began climbing back into the game. A touchdown and 2-point conversion pulled Provo within 10, with the score at 30-20. Then, after a defensive stop against the Cowboys, the Bulldogs brought the ball back down the field again to put up six and bring the game to within four points.
Despite the late-game comeback attempt by Provo, Grantsville held on to the ball, and the lead, to win the game 30-26.
The Cowboys continue the defense of their 2021 state title next Friday, when they face Beaver on Aug. 19 on the road.30-