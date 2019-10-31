Cowboys seek first trip to semifinals since 2005

Stallions play host to Mustangs; Buffs get rematch with Bruins ♦

The state high school football playoffs are in full swing across the Beehive State this week with a full slate of games in all five classifications.

With the exception of Class 3A, which had all 16 of its postseason qualifiers in action last week, the top seeds in the rest of the classifications all had a week off to prepare for their playoff openers. Stansbury, the No. 6 seed in Class 4A, was one of those that enjoyed a bye week ahead of Friday’s opener against No. 11 Mountain Crest — a familiar foe in recent years.

Tooele also had a bye last week as Class 4A’s No. 10 seed. The Buffaloes will face an even more familiar foe in No. 7 Mountain View, the same team they faced in the regular-season finale two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, third-seeded Grantsville will host No. 11 Richfield in the Class 3A quarterfinals after a dominating performance against Union last week.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s games.

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 11 Richfield Wildcats (7-4) at No. 3 Grantsville Cowboys (9-2)

Where: Cowboy Stadium, Grantsville High School, 155 E. Cherry Street, Grantsville

When: Friday, 4 p.m.

Last week: Richfield beat No. 6 San Juan 41-21; Grantsville beat No. 14 Union 48-7

All-time series: Richfield leads 5-0

Last meeting: Richfield 29, Grantsville 6; Aug. 26, 1988

The scoop: Friday will mark the first time the Cowboys and Wildcats have met on the gridiron in 31 years, though the Cowboys are more focused on ending a different drought.

A victory over Richfield would send Grantsville to its first state semifinal appearance since 2005. However, the Wildcats are coming off a convincing road victory over No. 6 San Juan last week, meaning they’re far from a pushover despite their low seed.

Richfield rushed for a season-high 257 yards in last week’s win in Blanding, led by senior Brittyn Riddle’s 114-yard, two-touchdown effort. Quarterback Gavin Brown ran for 81 yards and two scores and was 14-for-19 for 149 yards and a TD, so Grantsville will need to be on its game defensively to stop the Wildcats’ well-rounded offense, though the Cowboys have only allowed 13.5 points per game this season.

The Wildcats did allow San Juan to throw for nearly 300 yards, which could benefit a Grantsville offense that has unleashed a lethal aerial attack in recent weeks. Over the past two games, the Cowboys have racked up 681 yards and six touchdowns through the air with just one interception. They’ve completed 76.7% of their pass attempts over that span, and are riding an eight-game winning streak into Friday’s contest.

The winner will advance to the state semifinals, which will be played Nov. 9 at Mountain View High School in Orem against either No. 2 Juab or No. 7 American Leadership Academy.

Class 4A second round

No. 11 Mountain Crest Mustangs (5-6) at No. 6 Stansbury Stallions (7-3)

Where: Stallion Stadium, Stansbury High School, 5300 Aberdeen Lane, Stansbury Park

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

Last week: Mountain Crest beat No. 22 Uintah 71-6; Stansbury did not play

All-time series: Mountain Crest leads 3-0

Last meeting: Mountain Crest 17, at Stansbury 7; Sept. 7, 2018

The scoop: This is the second time in the past three seasons that the Stallions and Mustangs have met in the postseason, with Mountain Crest beating Stansbury in the 2017 semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Stallions would love nothing more than to send the Mustangs packing this time around.

Mountain Crest demolished Uintah in the first round of the playoffs, tying for the ninth-most points scored in a postseason game in state history. However, points generally haven’t been that easy to come by for the Mustangs this season — their previous high for points in a game was 33, and they’ve been held under 20 points eight times, including two shutout losses.

The Mustangs will lean on senior running back Hunter Schroeder, who has racked up 1,473 yards and eight TDs on the ground this season. Quarterback Tadon Burbank has thrown for 1,123 yards and six TDs, with Walker Hutchinson (16 catches, 257 yards, three TDs) and Trae Fuller (13-223-2) as his top targets.

Mountain Crest’s defense is its strength, and it will need to be once again as Stansbury’s offense averages 414.9 yards per game. Tommy Christopherson has 1,312 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, and Kru Huxford has thrown for 1,786 yards and rushed for 602 more while accounting for 23 TDs.

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to next week’s quarterfinals against No. 3 Dixie or No. 14 Ridgeline.

No. 10 Tooele Buffaloes

(4-6) at No. 7 Mountain View Bruins (8-2)

Where: Mountain View High School, 665 W. Center Street, Orem

When: Friday, 4 p.m.

Last week: Neither team played

All-time series: Mountain View leads 3-0

Last meeting: at Mountain View 34, Tooele 7; Oct. 18, 2019

The scoop: Two weeks ago, Mountain View rolled past Tooele in the final game of the regular season. On Friday, they’ll meet again with far more on the line — it’s win or go home.

Last time around, the Bruins stymied the Buffaloes, limiting them to just 212 yards of total offense. Tooele quarterback Kulani Iongi was just 4-for-14 for 77 yards and an interception, and Nukuluve Helu had 63 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Anthony Cole led the Buffs with 76 rushing yards on five attempts.

Mountain View has done that to a lot of teams this season, limiting its opponents to 14 points or fewer in seven of its eight wins. The Bruins are able to pair a stingy defense with a potent offense, as they threw for 274 yards and ran for 202 in their first meeting with the Buffs. Quarterback Duce Anderson was 24-for-33 with two touchdown passes and ran for 106 yards, while McKay Strauss ran for 96 yards and two TDs when the teams met two weeks ago. Ben Mella caught six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

The winner of Friday’s game will face No. 2 Sky View or No. 15 Cedar Valley in a quarterfinal game next week.