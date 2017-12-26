Cowboys’ six seniors have grown along with coach

Detweiler’s first season in charge was players’ first year of high school ball ♦

The Grantsville boys basketball team has found some stability as of late.

Senior players on the team, such as the season’s starting five, have known only Bryan Detweiler as head coach.

“He’s a great coach,” said senior guard Kevin Roberts, who leads the team in steals. “He can make any kid improve to his fullest. He’s really inspiring.”

During his tenure at Grantsville, Detweiler has seen head boys basketball coaches at three other schools in Tooele County — coaches from Stansbury, Tooele and Dugway — move to other positions within — and away from — high school basketball.

“We’ve got a good guy in charge of these kids,” Grantsville Athletic Director Shane Heath said. “The kids play hard for him. That’s all I want, is the kids to play hard for a coach.”

Grantsville players have become accustomed to knowing what coaching staff expectations entail, and they haven’t had to memorize a new playbook since they started high school.

“He knows his stuff,” said senior Coy Johnson, who continues to be one of the team’s most vocal leaders despite having sat with a hand injury since Dec. 13. “He’s got a lot of high expectations for us, which I think is probably one of the best keys he has. He expects a lot out of us, and he shows his love for us. He rewards us for all our good work, so that really helps us be able to grow.”

The program Detweiler inherited wasn’t exactly in the dumps. Under Chris Baker, the Cowboys won region (on a coin toss with Bear River) after going 7-1 in the league and 18-3 overall before getting upset at home by Cedar in the opening round of the state tournament.

Detweiler inherited players who signed on to participate collegiately in basketball and other sports.

He’s had players like Braden Sandberg’s 12 points and Aaron Harrison’s seven rebounds per game in 2014-15. He’s had Cameron Potter’s 3-point range and 15 points per game in 2015-16. He’s had Trevor Colson and Jared Roberts combine for 22 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.

None of those teams or players failed to make the playoffs.

But none of them made it past the first round, either.

This year, Detweiler thinks his team has what it takes to win the Class 3A state championship — provided the Cowboys play defense like he wants them to. Mathematically speaking, the odds are decent of that happening since the prep sports landscape went through the blender and added a sixth classification in Utah — Grantsville went from being one of the smallest schools in its class to one of the largest.

As this year’s team continues through the season, the senior leadership and coaching stability are likely to help the Cowboys.

“He’s always making sure we have good grades,” said senior guard Dylan Defa, one of Detweiler’s starters. “He’s just always there. When I got hurt in football, he was the first one texting me to make sure I was OK. He just cares about you, even when it’s not basketball season. He’s a good guy all around.”

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will avoid a first-round exit from this year’s state tournament.

Grantsville is next scheduled to play in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic, hosted by Olympus High School. The Cowboys are set to play Alta at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Park City at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Desert Hills at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and close the classic at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday against county-rival Tooele.

Author’s note: Tavin Stucki has covered prep sports in Utah for more than nine years. This story was not subject to the approval of the Grantsville basketball program.