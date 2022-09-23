Cowboys stampede past Ogden 49-0

Following a 62-20 road victory against Ben Lomond, the Grantsville Cowboys returned home on Friday to face the Ogden Tigers on homecoming night.
As one of the only two undefeated teams remaining in its region, Grantsville looked to extend its record to 7-0 against the 2-3 Tigers.
During the game’s opening drive, Ogden gained yardage early and was able to bring the ball into Grantsville territory. Despite the early success, Grantsville fended the Tigers off at midfield and forced a punt on fourth down.
After a long punt return, the Cowboys took advantage of an early drive in Ogden’s end of the field and a first down pass brought Grantsville to the 18-yard-line. On the ensuing play, quarterback Hunter Bell ran for the touchdown and put the Cowboys ahead 7-0.
Ogden’s following drive was lackluster, as Grantsville gave up no room to the Tiger’s running backs and Ogden failed to put together any significant passing yards. With yet another failed set of downs, the team punted the ball away.
The Cowboys started their possession with good field position after Ogden’s punter kicked the ball out of bounds. Grantsville appeared to be squandering the drive, as a penalty on second down put the team in a 17-yard hole. After failing to convert on a third and six, the Cowboys faced a fourth down and opted to go for it.
A fake punt led to a successful fourth down conversion and set up an eventual touchdown run by Gabe Mouritsen put the team up by two scores, 14-0 as Grantsville padded its lead.
Things only got worse for Ogden, when a failed drive led to a third touchdown by Grantsville. Trailing 21-0, the Tigers poured salt in the wound when a late fumble in the second quarter gave the Cowboys the opportunity to extend their lead to four touchdowns.
A late fumble by Ogden led to yet another touchdown, as Grantsville punched the ball into the end zone with under a minute to go in the first half. Both teams left the field with the score at 28-0 heading into halftime.
Grantsville started the second half as it ended the first, opening the first three minutes with a touchdown to further put Ogden in the rearview and bring the lead to 35-0.
With the lead widened and the mercy rule moving the game along with a running clock, time was on Grantsville’s side and the team did not let up.
After the two teams exchanged interceptions on the next two drives, the Cowboys used their pick to advance down the field and score a touchdown on third down. After the extra point conversion, Grantsville had tacked on another seven points and brought their lead to 42-0 before the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Ogden’s inability to put together any sustained offense and Grantsville’s unrelenting offensive pressure kept the Tigers off the scoreboard and the Cowboys on a roll. A touchdown by the Cowboys, to bring the lead to seven scores, proved to be the final scoring drive and Grantsville came away with a 49-0 victory.