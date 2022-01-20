Cowboys take charge in second half to crush Ogden

After leading by 26-25 after the first half, Grantsville outscored Ogden 48-17 in the second half to defeat the visiting Tigers 74-42.

The Cowboys hit 14 3-pointers in the game compared to four 3-pointers for Ogden.

Brigham Mulford hit eight 3-pointers on 11 attempts including four in the first quarter and four more in the second half.

He scored the first 12 points of the game for Grantsville all on 3-pointers followed by a triple from Tate Allred to make it 15-7 midway through the opening period.

Grantsville broke away from the Tigers in the third quarter on inside baskets from Dillen Richardson and Carter Killian followed by an onslaught of 3-pointers from Mulford (3), Gabe Mouritsen, and Jace Sandberg to push Grantsville to a comfortable 57-34 lead with under 7 minutes left in the game.

Scoring: Mulford 26, Allred 11, Mouritsen 10, Killian 9, Blake Bunderson 5, Sorensen 5, Sandberg 3, Richardson 2, Kyle Brimhall 2.

Three pointers: Mulford 8, Mouritsen 2, Allred 1, Sandberg 1, Sorensen 1, Bunderson 1.

Killian had six rebounds and Allred tallied four assists.

Grantsville (11-2) travels to South Summit 97-8) on Friday and plays at Ben Lomond (9-4) on Monday with a home game on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against Layton Christian Academy (9-5).

