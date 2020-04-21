Cowboys’ White follows in aunt’s footsteps

Grantsville junior receives honorary White-Kimber Award ♦

Grantsville junior Maison White never got to meet her aunt, but Jackie White-Kimber’s legacy sparked something inside her when she was young.

“I look up to everything she did,” White said. “She’s the reason I started playing basketball.”

This past winter, White put together a season that would have made her late aunt proud. She averaged 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.3 assists per game, earned First Team All-Region 13 and Class 3A All-State recognition and helped lead the Cowboys to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament.

Now, White can add the prestigious award that bears White-Kimber’s name to her list of achievements. White received an honorary Jackie White-Kimber Memorial Award, which is usually given to the top girls basketball player at Tooele High School — and was awarded to Tooele sophomore Alivia Cluff this season.

“I was really excited for her,” Grantsville coach Megan Vera said. “I think it means a lot to her. She didn’t know her aunt personally, but she talked about her often. I know she strived to achieve big things in honor of her aunt.”

White was a true standout for the Cowboys, and her family ties to White-Kimber led former Tooele coach Susan Rydalch to bestow the honor upon Grantsville’s star center.

“This will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to honor Maison for her great accomplishments this year,” Rydalch said. “Even though this award is for Tooele High, I feel this is what Jackie would want — to honor Maison.”

White, whose middle name is Jackie, said she was stunned when Rydalch called to tell her she was receiving the award.

“I remember when I was in sixth grade and I started playing for coach Vera, and I said, ‘that would be so cool to get that and play my heart out for (White-Kimber), because she would have done the same,’” White said. “She really helped me get through a lot of hard games this year. She’s my role model. It meant a lot to me and my family. I was just speechless about it. It’s just an unreal feeling.

“(Rydalch) called me and I was just in tears. I just started crying, thinking, ‘this isn’t real.’”

White said her late aunt served as an inspiration throughout the season. Her high point came against South Summit on Jan. 28, when she set a new Grantsville school record with 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the Cowboys demolished the Wildcats.

“My whole family was at that game,” White said. “It was kind of like a joke — ‘Maise, what if you break the record?’ ‘That would be sweet!’ I broke my aunt’s (scoring) record that night, too, and my teammates were like, ‘Maise, we’re going to help you do it.’ I felt so much joy because my teammates worked their butts off to feed me the ball. It was just a really good feeling because I knew it was important to my family, my coaches and the program. It was a cool night.”

White was at her best on the biggest stage for the Cowboys. In 10 Region 13 games, she averaged 20.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest, recording six double-doubles. She averaged 14.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals in four state tournament games, including 17 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in a win over San Juan and 19 points and 15 rebounds in a narrow semifinal loss to Judge Memorial.

“We always knew she had that potential,” Vera said, lauding White’s abilities as a vocal leader. “She walked in last offseason and really focused on individual development and really improving in some areas that she needed to, and she had a spectacular year. I thought her skill set really improved, but the one thing she’s always done is worked hard. She continued to do that this year, and that, with the improvement in her skill set, took her to a new level.”

White will enter her senior season with a chance to rewrite the Grantsville record books. She will likely become the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000 points, as she has scored 828 points through 74 career games. According to Vera, the all-time career scoring record is well within reach, as White would have to average 15 points per game as a senior to surpass that mark.

As White pursues those marks, White-Kimber will always be on her niece’s mind.

“Her stories — they never die in our family,” White said. “Just hearing about how hard she worked and how friendly she was — they always say she was a relentless worker, and that’s what I strive to be. I’ve always wanted to be just like her, because there was never a bad thing said.

“I’ve read a lot of articles about my aunt Jackie, and I always read this thing about her before every game. I want to help my team and do the best I can to get better. My goal is to make my aunt Jackie proud, and my family and my coaches.”

White’s father, Brian, is White-Kimber’s brother. Her mother is Kyle White.

White-Kimber graduated from Tooele High in 1984 after a successful high school volleyball, basketball and track career for the Buffaloes. She passed away in 1988 after a battle with cancer. White will receive a 14-karat solid gold ring, which was designed by Lisa Tate and Linda Matekel and will be funded by Rydalch. Tate is White-Kimber’s first cousin.

Past award winners include Tate (1988-89), Matekel (1989-90), Karie Johnson (1990-91 and 1992-93), Shannon Lopez (1991-92), Stacie Blackburn (1993-94), Michelle Cooper (1994-95 and 1995-96), Amanda Kidd (1995-96), Kristi Thomas (1996-97), Lindsey Clegg (1997-98), Leah Roberts (1998-99), Kenzie Briggs (1999-2000), Kay C. Bleazard (2000-01), Lindsay Stahl (2001-02), Alex Ontiveros (2002-03), Staci Patch (2003-04), Elva Banford (2004-05), Meredith Nigh (2005-06), Samantha Thomas (2006-07), Alexis Bird (2007-08), Mattie Snow (2009-10), Lizzi Stewart (2010-11 and 2011-12), McKenzie Alvarez (2012-13), Courtney Schiwal (2013-14), Taylor Thomas (2014-15), Paris Stewart (2015-16), Emily Webber (2016-17 and 2017-18), Aysha Lewis (2018-19) and Cluff (2019-20). No recipient was named in 2008-09.