UHP reminds drivers to observe safe driving practices ♦

Nov. 14-18 is Crash Responder Safety week.

The Utah Highway Patrol is using this year’s Crash Responder’s Safety week theme “Respect Our Roadside Heroes” to remind drivers to respect responders by driving safely.

Every minute of every day, law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency medical services, transportation, towing, and other responders work to make Utah roadways safe for all users, according to the UHP.

Crash Responder communities across the nation come together this week by teaching each other and the motoring public about our common goal and responsibility for safe, quick roadway clearance. To achieve these goals, everyone must work together and do their part to ensure that everyone goes home safely.

The UHP works tirelessly with our partners, including firefighters, emergency medical services, law enforcement, towing and recovery, transportation, and safety service patrols.

Collectively, these traffic incident responders work to assist road users in need and apply well-rehearsed procedures to provide emergency traffic control and quickly clear incidents from roadways.

This national event leverages attention to promote “Slow Down and Move Over” awareness for drivers.

The UHP passes on the following tips: When passing an incident scene, motorists are asked to slow down and, if possible, move over into an adjacent lane to provide a protective buffer for responders and the motorists behind them.

Local responders are encouraged to take the free National Traffic Incident Management Responder training from the Federal Highway Administration to stay updated on best practices at bitly.com/TIMtrain.

More than 600,000 responders have been trained to date through free in-person, online instructor-led, or online self-paced curriculum.

“Join us this week to help spread the message and protect the lives of those working to protect us” said UHP officials. Remember, If you see flashing red, blue, or amber lights — “Slow Down and Move Over.”