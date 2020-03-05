‘Create your own conditions and rain is just rain’ simply inspires me

A few nights ago, I saw “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” a movie about an old dog and his owner, Denny, who raced cars for a living and longed to become a professional who would leave a legacy.

Denny, played by Milo Ventimiglia, had to overcome a few particularly tough struggles throughout his life, yet he never gave up on his dream of racing. The movie, told from a dog’s perspective, is especially inspirational, yet sad, and provokes an emotional response from the audience.

Often when I watch these types of movies, I become inspired by the character’s stories that contain such raw and real emotion. I hate it when a character’s personality or experiences have been toned down by the creators of the movie. Perhaps this is because I love relatable movies, whether sad, funny, or downright happy. Who says life isn’t like the movies? Although this movie falls under the category of “comedy drama,” and I don’t usually like comedic movies, the raw and real emotion contained within the film is exceptional and relatable.

I sound like a film critic blathering on about how great this movie is. I know, but hear me out. I promise I have a point.

Ever since I can remember, I’ve been a total sap for a good, motivational quote. When I was young and VHS tapes were still a thing, (I know, I’m extremely old), if I found a movie with a good couple of lines or a brilliant quote, I would watch it over and over until the tape literally broke. I still do the same thing with books. My favorite book is absolutely destroyed. It may be time to buy a new copy.

Within the lines of the movie, the creators have hidden this goldmine of a quote: “That which you manifest is before you. Create your own conditions and rain is just rain.” Although the quote, which was spoken by Denny, pertained to racing, I think the creators intended it to be deeper than that. Or, possibly it’s just me.

I see “That which you manifest is before you” like this: What you put out into the world will become reality. I’ve actually experienced this strange phenomenon first hand. If I’m feeling ill and I keep saying, “I’m so sick!” I tend to notice that my symptoms do not go away. In fact, they seem to get worse. It could be a coincidence, but frankly, I don’t believe in coincidences.

It works the other way around as well. I used to be shy during my teenage years. This awkward shyness followed me into the first few years of adulthood, trailed behind me like a dark shadow everywhere I went. Whenever I had to talk to someone new, or stand up for myself, the words barely came out, if at all. This cost me a lot of good opportunities and carried me into some bad situations.

One day, after experiencing another disappointing situation because of my shyness, I realized that I couldn’t handle being shy anymore. I didn’t want to run home crying after I had a healthy conversation anymore, and I especially did not want to continue being walked on. Everything that I believed in, and wanted to stand up for, I couldn’t because I was so shy. Instead of verbalizing my feelings and emotions, I would completely shut down from time to time. This caused me a lot of pain and grief.

One day I just up and decided that it was too exhausting being shy and I couldn’t do it anymore. From that point forth, I was constantly telling myself that I was, in fact, not shy. I had to tell myself constantly, in my car, in the mirror, and before I had a conversation with anyone who wasn’t a family member or close friend. So far, it has worked for a little over a year and has landed me my job now where I have to talk to people frequently. I no longer feel shy. So, I would say that it was a success.

“That which you manifest is before you.”

The rest of the quote, “Create your own conditions and rain is just rain,” hit me hard when I heard it. Speaking literally, a rain shower can “ruin” many situations. If you had an outdoor wedding planned and on the morning of the wedding, it begins to downpour, you would have to alter the location of the wedding or move it inside. At this point, you could choose to be disappointed and upset or accept it and adapt. End of story. I think it’s the same, metaphorically speaking. To me this quote screams: If I build my own environment and find a way to defeat my circumstances, then circumstances are just that — circumstances. My circumstances have as little or as much power as I give them.

Trust me: Giving power to your circumstances to rule your life and then taking your power back is not easy. It’s not something you do overnight. It takes practice and commitment. But I promise when you do, you will feel better about and take charge of your life.

“Create your own conditions and rain is just rain.”