Credit union donates $50,000 to Tooele to repair ball fields

Chartway Federal Credit Union donated $50,000 to Tooele City on Monday to help repair baseball facilities at the city’s Red Delpapa/Babe Ruth and Dow James parks.

“We are so appreciative of this donation. It means so much to us, and also to know that you are so committed to our community,” Tooele Mayor Debbie Winn told credit union representatives at the presentation.

Brian Schools, president and CEO of Chartway Federal Credit Union, said the company had heard that the ballfields in Tooele were in need of restoration.

“We care about the town a great deal and just wanted to step in and help the community with restoring the ballfields,” Schools said. “Community commitment really is what Chartway is all about.”

Chartway Federal Credit Union includes 40 branches nationwide with 12 in Utah, including two in Tooele, one in Grantsville and one in Stansbury Park. The company’s headquarters is in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Utah CFCU board member Jared Perry said credit union leaders had heard the baseball fields needed some repair.

“We heard there had been some vandalism to the lights at one of the parks,” Perry said. “I’m a baseball fan, so I thought this would be a great way to help the community.”

Winn said most of the money would be used at Red Delpapa/Babe Ruth Park, 70 S. First Street, to repair lights and also replace the dugouts.

“One of our dugouts was destroyed by our last windstorm,” Winn said. “We are also putting in a concession stand and storage building at Red Del Papapa.”

She also said a concession stand at Dow James Field needs to be replaced.

Winn said the city just finished a new irrigation system at Dow James.

Back in September, Tooele County School District announced it planned to join forces with Tooele City to rebuild or construct two high school regulation softball fields at Pratt Aquatic Park north of Tooele High School at 200 West, and to rebuild or reconstruct the high school baseball field at Dow James Park, 435 W. 200 North.

Former Tooele Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said back in September there was still work to be done on finalizing a plan for improving the ballfields at Pratt Aquatic Park and Dow James Park.

School district superintendent Scott Rogers said he met with Winn last week to discuss the plan.

Rogers said bids for improvements at the two facilities came in at $1.7 million, and the agreement would be for each government entity to pay 50 percent of the bill.

“This would be cheaper than either of us could complete it alone,” Rogers said. “We are moving forward with the city. Tooele City is in the driver’s seat on project management. Not easy to come up with $850,000 for non-revenue producing sports. We do want to see these capital improvements for our student athletes.”

The superintendent said he hoped the improvements could be completed by the start of spring sports season next year.

The mayor said she looks forward to making the projects happen with the help of the school district. Winn said the city would use its Parks, Arts and Recreation Tax money to pay for its share of the improvements.

The Tooele High School softball team plays its home games at Deseret Peak Complex in Grantsville, five miles from the high school. The team would prefer to play on regulation softball fields closer to the high school at Pratt Aquatic Park, according to Catham Beer, THS athletic director.

In September, Beer said he is concerned about the safety of team members traveling to and from games and practices at Deseret Peak Complex.

Rogers said the district has received complaints about the baseball field at Dow James for the past few years.

THS baseball coach Nolan Stouder said the baseball field at Dow James needs some tender loving care. He said conditions are so bad with the infield that it takes a bit of luck for players to field ground balls.

“I understand the field is not what it used to be 10 years ago,” Stouder said.