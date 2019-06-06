Crews scrambling to complete Grantsville Main Street by July 4

Construction crews are putting in extra hours and working six days a week to complete water and sewer lines on Main Street in time for Grantsville’s Fourth of July Parade.

“We’re about 20 days behind schedule,” said Rod Erickson, project representative, during a construction meeting on Wednesday. He said the entire project should be completed by the third week of August.

He said major delays occurred with sewer line connections on Hale Street north of Main Street.

“Hale Street has been a nightmare,” he said.

A main sewer line recently was installed on Hale Street north of Main Street. Erickson said crews plan to repave Hale Street from Main Street to Clark Street next week.

The water-sewer project includes several Grantsville Streets, but a main concern now is completing work on Main Street for the Fourth of July Parade. The parade route runs on Main Street from City Hall west to Center Street, to Cherry Street and then to the City Park.

“The water should be cleaned up by then,” Erickson said in a text. “Sewer is the concern with manholes and sewer line connections.”

Crews already have taken care of a major section of sewer line on Main Street and currently are installing an 18-inch sewer line on east Main Street. Crews plan to move to the west side of Main Street on June 17 to work from Park Street to Cooley Street where they will start to excavate all existing manholes in preparation for pipe bursting. Crews will place a temporary pump pipe to bypass sewer flows during the bursting operation, Erickson said.

“This temporary pipe will lay in the gutter and be bridged with temporary road base to maintain access to streets south of Main Street,” Erickson wrote in an email. He said motorists should avoid crossing Main Street from the north to the south side in this area when work starts on June 17.

Currently, an 18-inch sewer line is being placed on East Main Street between Worthington and Eastmoor streets.

“This will require that the existing laterals tie-in to the new 18-inch line,” Erickson wrote in the email. “The contractor is looking at options that will not require that laterals be open trenches across Main, which would disrupt Main Street traffic substantially.”

The project representative said a main waterline will be installed from Hale Street to near the City shops just west of Cooley Street. The main line will end there temporarily because of lack of funds, he said.

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to repave Main Street from state Route 112 to the west end of Clark Street starting in August or September, according to information from a Notice of Construction sheet included with residents’ June utilities bill.