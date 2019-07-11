Crews work on sewer, water lines on Main Street in Grantsville

Crews are working to complete water and sewer lines on Grantsville’s Main Street to allow for repaving of the street by the end of September.

“We’re trying to get everything finished up on Main Street so it can be repaved before the temperatures fall,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall.

He said crews from the Utah Department of Transportation are now working on sidewalk and gutter issues along Main Street prior to repaving the road from state Route 112 on the east to Clark Street on the west.

“UDOT will work through the summer on some of their sidewalk and curb and gutter issues,” Marshall said. “They also will work on flood issues along Main Street.”

Whitaker Construction is focusing its efforts on Main Street to allow UDOT to begin the repaving project. The company will then move on to sewer line projects on north Hale Street and Durfee Street.

The entire $10 million water and sewer line replacement project should be completed in October, the mayor said.

Because Whitaker Construction holds a current permit to work on the road, which is part of state Route 138, the company helped Grantsville Irrigation Company install main irrigation lines underneath Main Street.

Whittaker replaced irrigation lines that crossed Main Street at West Street and at Quirk Street, according Elise Mondragon, office manager at Grantsville Irrigation.

“Both times they finished ahead of schedule and we were very grateful,” Mondragon said.

A main culinary line has been installed on Main Street west past Cooley Street to the Grantsville Public Works area.

The mayor said Grantsville’s old sewer line dates back to the early 1970s and is being replaced with new 18-inch diameter line.

“The sewer line was maxed out on the east side of Grantsville with all the residential and commercial growth,” he said. “There was no capacity in the line and we made do the last few years by rerouting the lines. We’ve been able to eliminate two lift stations with this new project.”

The mayor said the city also needed a new waterline for fire protection.

“The waterline down Main Street provided no fire protection,” he said. “The old waterline varied in diameter from 1 ½ inches to 6 inches. It dated back to the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) days of the 1930s.”

Another part of the project is new well casing and a new well house for the city’s well on the Mormon Trail Road. That project is close to completion with England Construction as the contractor.

The mayor said some citizens’ personal vehicles have been damaged during the Main Street construction and some claims have been paid by the contractor’s insurance company. Other claims are still under investigation.

Grantsville Public Works employees and employees of Whitaker Construction did a great job getting Main Street opened for the Fourth of July parade, according to the Mayor.

“We had some minor hiccups, a little bump in the road here and there, but it went well,” he said.