Crime in the city went down during the COVID pandemic

City police report 3.2% drop in all crimes for 2020 ♦

During the 2020 pandemic Tooele City’s crime statistics were significantly lower than 2019, according to the City’s police department.

In 2020, the Tooele City Police Department received reports of 5,779 crimes reported, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer.

In 2019, there were 5,967 crimes reported, that works out to a reduction of 188 or a 3.2% decrease, in reported crimes for 2020.

“One type of crime that went down during the pandemic was drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia,” said Hansen. “We had 405 reported cases in 2020, compared to 505 reported cases in 2019.”

All other types of crime, but three, have gone down as well.

“There are two areas that have gone up during the pandemic,” said Hansen. “Driving under the influence and public intoxication.”

In 2020, police gave out 91 DUI’s and 267 public intoxication citations, compared to 69 DUI’s and 165 intoxications in 2019.

Domestic violence reports stayed relatively the same as the year prior, according to Hansen.

Traffic violations were nearly cut in half in 2020.

In 2020, officers wrote 439 traffic citations and 955 warnings. In 2019, officers wrote 820 traffic citations and 2,046 warnings.

During the pandemic, officers have been doing their best to follow the guidelines set forth by the health department and state officials.

“Officers have been instructed to wear personal protective equipment when responding to calls for service,” Hansen said. “Officers have been wearing masks and gloves anytime they are entering someone’s residence or interacting with the public. When possible, officers have been trying to meet with the complaint outside of the residence to limit contact with others.”

Tooele City officers make it a priority to keep the public safe during the pandemic.

“The police department has had to slightly change our way of operations during the pandemic, but I would not say it has been harder,” Hansen said. “We still have a responsibility to the public and our community expects us to respond when they call dispatch. We look forward to continuing to serve our public under any circumstances, pandemic included.”