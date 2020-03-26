Crime in Tooele County during COVID-19

Crime in Tooele County has neither increased or decreased during social distancing and corona virus scares but police warn of possible scams.

According to Rhonda Fields, Grantsville City’s public information officer, and Eli Wayman, patrol lieutenant for Tooele County, crime stats have stayed the same during this time.

Jeremy Hanson, Tooele City police information officer said that Tooele City has not seen an increase of crime either.

“There has been no increase. We have stayed relatively consistent with last year’s stats from March 1 through 25,” he said.

Hanson wants Tooele residents to know that they are safe.

“Our patrol officers are active in the community,” Hanson said. They have been taking reports over the phone but are still responding to domestic or serious crimes. We are doing this to limit contact with people who may have or have been exposed to the corona virus. We want to protect our officers and serve the public.”

According to the Stockton Police Department, individuals dressed in white coats or police attire have been knocking on resident’s doors throughout the county, informing them that they are there to conduct an “onsite” test for the coronavirus. These individuals are trying to gain personal information or access to the residence, Stockton police said.

Stockton police advised people not to open your doors for these people.

Other residents have been receiving emails from fake charities or individuals taking for COVID-19 relief to scam individuals out of money or gain personal information.

Stockton police said that if you receive one of these emails, you should ask questions and ask nonprofits for their paperwork.

“Please take a moment in these chaotic times to stop and ask questions,” said the Stockton police department on Facebook. “Ask these nonprofits for their paperwork. Public health officials, law enforcement, and even door to door salesmen are required to have identification and or permits.”

Do not be afraid to ask for verification or contact law enforcement and request verification.

If you suspect that you have been scammed you can call the police department in your town.

Stockton Police Department’s phone number is 435-882-3877. The Tooele County Sheriff’s department can be reached at 435-882-5600, Tooele City’s Police Department at 435-882-8900, and Grantsville Police Department at 435-884-6881.