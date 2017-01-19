Crime increases in Grantsville while calls for service decline

Crime rose last year in Grantsville, according to the Grantsville City Police Department’s annual report.

Grantsville City Police Chief Kevin Turner presented the 2016 report to Mayor Brent Marshall and the city council during its meeting Wednesday night at City Hall. Total calls for service actually declined last year by 267 to 4,420, but crimes rose by 205 to a total of 1,554.

The top five crimes reported in Grantsville City were animal problems, traffic offenses, drugs, larceny or theft, and warrants, respectively.

Turner said the increase in workload cuts into the time officers can spend on proactive patrol. Officers also made more traffic stops in 2016, a jump from 2,382 in 2015 to 2,637, and saw an increase in vehicle accidents on roads in the city.

Residential burglaries declined by 28 to a total of 22 and reported sex offenses declined to 32 from 44 the previous year, while the number of incidents of driving under the influence spiked from 21 in 2015 to 53 in 2016.

Councilman Mike Colson asked if the spike in DUI arrests was connected to catching more people or an increase in impaired driving. Turner said it was likely a combination of both factors.

“We had a lot of DUIs that were drug results as well and I think it’s just the case the state hit DUIs hard this year and gave us quite a few DUI overtime shifts,” Turner said.

The department’s lone detective handled 242 cases in 2016, with 52 cases resulting in an arrest or charges and 38 cases dealing with drug activity alone. Turner said the caseload is extremely high for one investigator and detectives at larger departments handle caseloads of about 70 to 80.

Turner recommended the city add more officers over the next few years to handle the growing population and number of cases. The department currently has 13 sworn officers, including a school resource officer and bailiff.

Turner recommended adding two officers in the upcoming budget, with an additional officer in each of the following three years. He said the national average for officers per 1,000 population is 3.5; Grantsville has less than 1.3 officers per 1,000 population currently.

The department reported 28 uses of force in 2016 and only four complaints were logged against officers, with only two sustained. Turner said the complaints were about minor policy violations.