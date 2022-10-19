Cross country walker treks through Tooele County on a mission

Joe Hall, a resident of Ohio, recently walked through Tooele County on his way across the United States on a mission — to help spread awareness about suicide and to raise money for a good cause.

Hall began his walk in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on May 15 on the edge of the Eastern United States, over eight hours from Hall’s home in Ohio.

Hall plans to complete his walk on Nov. 22 on his 40th birthday in San Francisco.

Hall decided to walk across the United States for suicide prevention, because suicidal thoughts are something he has struggled with personally.

“I was diagnosed with depression about 15 years ago,” he said. “For most of the last 15 years, I’ve just dealt with the ups and downs, but in 2020, life threw me enough curve balls that really, I couldn’t hit enough of them. I was fired from my management position of two and a half years in June and the exact same day they let me go, I found out I tore my left bicep, so there I was without a job and I had to have my bicep surgically repaired. Three months later, I was in a motorcycle accident. I was in the hospital for about three weeks…The first two nights when I was in the hospital, that was the closest I have ever come to trying to take my own life.”

The amount of damage that the motorcycle accident did to Hall’s body kept him in his hospital bed and from following through on his plan to end his life.

While in the hospital, doctors installed a metal plate and screws in Hall’s body. He also had more than 50 stitches in his face, several reconstruction surgeries, and suffered from extensive nerve damage.

“At the time, it was the worst thing that’s ever happened to me but really in hindsight, with everything that has come since, it was probably the best thing that’s happened to me,” Hall said, considering his time in the hospital.

While in the hospital Hall decided to run a marathon, which ultimately led him to the decision to walk across the county.

“It was time to start setting my mind on goals or things to kind of keep it away from the types of thoughts I was having,” he said.

Hall spent his days getting better and healing, and in October 2021, he ran the Columbus Marathon. At the end of 2021, Hall ran in an ultramarathon in Arizona while raising funds for the Dayton Children’s Hospital in Ohio to provide children with toys for Christmas. During the two days of the marathon, he ran over 52 miles a day and raised over $2,000.

“When I finished, I felt like there was something else,” he said. “What am I missing? There was a hole there…I was back at work at the same place I had been fired from and my mental health was declining. One night I was laying in bed and I came across a Youtube video from Mike Posner, who is a musician, and in 2019, he walked across the county himself after losing one of his best friends and his dad the year before. I saw that music video and I said, ‘That’s what I’m going to do.’ From that moment, it was full go.”

Hall began to save his money and talk to people who had walked across the country to gain knowledge.

“I set a firm start date of May 15,” he said. “I just said ‘I’m going to start May 15 come hell or high water,’ basically. I didn’t give myself time to rationalize my way out of it or give myself an excuse not to do it.”

So that was it. Hall set out from Delaware with a stroller full of supplies and a tent.

Each day, Hall tries to walk 20 miles or more, depending on the terrain and weather.

“I wake up about an hour before sunrise every day, because I know I’m going to hit snooze at least three or four times,” he said. “The goal is to get walking before the sun is up, so I can walk as many miles as I can.”

At the beginning of the day, Hall spends the first portion thinking. After a few hours, he listens to music, audiobooks, podcasts, and watches TV shows when he has good reception.

Hall usually walks on the side of interstates facing traffic or frontage roads and he usually makes camp off of the side of the road in his tent. So far, he has gone through six pairs of shoes, with each pair lasting around 400 miles.

Several generous individuals and organizations have purchased Hall food and hotel rooms, including fire and police personnel across the county.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a Tooele County organization aimed at preventing suicide, purchased a hotel room for Hall in Wendover on Sunday evening.

Hall said the people in Utah, especially Tooele County have been especially generous.

“Utah has been great, because when I looked at it per capita, the amount of good for the amount of time I spent in the state, like the amount of good things that have come from it, like the connections I’ve made, it’s been ridiculous,” Hall said.

Several community members brought Hall lunches and dinners as he walked through Tooele County.

“These people drove 60, 70, 80 miles to bring me food,” he said.

During his journey, Hall has been raising money for a behavioral health fundraiser at the Dayton Children’s Hospital in memory of his friend Sarah’s son, Jaxon, who passed away at 16 in 2020 from suicide.

All money donated will go towards helping children with mental health in Dayton.

Other individuals are helping to raise money for the fundraiser with a goal of $50,000. Thus far, $39,000 has been raised over two years.

Hall set out with the goal to raise the last $11,000, with just over $4,000 raised so far. To donate to the fundraiser, visit Hall’s Facebook page “Hall Across the Country.” There is a pinned post at the top of the page with a link to donate.

Hall has over 1,200 fans on Facebook and over 500 on Instagram.

“This has been something that is a lot bigger than I thought it would ever get,” Hall said.

At the end of his journey, Hall plans to create a nonprofit organization

Hall has a message for those who want to do something bold.

“Never wait for the right time, because if you spend too much time waiting for the right time, it’s never going to come,” Hall said. “I think a lot of us struggle with being able to take that first step. We are afraid to give something a chance, because we are afraid to fail…If you give something everything you’ve got, even if you don’t achieve what you set out to achieve, you’ve learned something from it…There’s no such thing as failing, it’s learning. Don’t wait for the right time for the clouds to part and the light to shine down. If you wait and wait and wait, that moment will miss you.”