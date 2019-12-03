Crowd gathers at city park for Christmas tree lighting festival

Residents and Tooele City officials alike came to Veterans Memorial Park Monday evening to witness the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.

Guests were also treated to hot chocolate and festive musical numbers from the Tooele High School Show Choir led by Ted VanDerwerken.

Hailed as the first downtree tree lighting festival, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn excitedly estimated the public turnout to be around 150 attendees.

“We’ve never done this before,” she said.

“This was the first time doing the trees on Main Street and having them decorated by businesses and lighting the tree the way we did,” Winn said. “That’s the first time we’ve ever done that. I’m happy — thrilled! And of course, the music brings a lot to it – [the choir] is so awesome.”

Winn proclaimed her love for music and the importance of gathering during the Christmas season.

“Choirs are a favorite to me because I love music,” she said.

“It’s very important, I think. When you have events like this, people think about and help others,” the mayor added. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s doesn’t matter so much your group, religion, or organization you’re with — It’s all about sharing and taking care of each other.”

The event was also held to announce the winners of the Downtown Tree Lighting Festival that was held Nov. 25 – 30. However, stormy weather did not permit adequate judging, Winn said.

Instead, the mayor read the names of the downtown tree sponsors to recognize them in front of the public.

The tree sponsors this year are: All-Tech Electric, the Transcript Bulletin, the Lewis Family, The Vintage Barn, Stay Classic Barbershop, Zacatecas Market, Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Sons of Utah Pioneers, Epoki Fo ou Finest, Utah State University – Tooele, the Keele Family, Salon Meraki, Another Man’s Treasure, Eye Love, Anomaly Hair Co., Deviant Tattoos and Hometown Values, D Hair Parlor and the Ladies Community Club of Tooele.

Shilo Baker, the mayor’s administrative assistant, said photos of the downtown Christmas trees will be posted on the city’s website at tooelecity.org.