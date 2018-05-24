Cruzer Palooza Car show set for UMC this weekend

It’s Cruzer Palooza weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus.

UMC will hold its second annual Cruzer Palooza Car Show and Swap meet May 25-27, according to John Gardner, public relations manager for UMC.

“Last year’s inaugural event was very well received, prompting track officials to proceed with the second annual show this weekend, offering even more fun attractions and activities for fans and participants,” he said.

The weekend-long event will kick off with a concert on Friday at 7 p.m. featuring the Flashback Brothers to cap off Move-In Day, along with a variety of food trucks and beer sales.

The car show runs Saturday and Sunday, along with a swap meet.

Gates for the car show open at 9 a.m. both days.

On Saturday fans can purchase hot laps, during which they will get to ride as a passenger in a race car supplied by DXDT Racing, a race car driver development program based at UMC. Rides are available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hot laps cost $75 per ride. A burnout contest is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The car show will conclude on Sunday with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m. followed by parade track laps for all entered cars.

A kid zone will be available for young fans during the palooza weekend.

A number of commercial vendors will be onsite and public karting will be available at the UMC Kart Center throughout the event, according to Gardner.

UMC, Utah’s largest outdoor venue, is a natural location for a holiday weekend event, according to UMC general manager Willem Geyer.

“Most car shows are held in a parking lot, or in a large building somewhere,” Geyer said. “When you have a world-class racetrack to host your car show, it opens up a lot of fun possibilities.”

Spectator admission is free to all for this event, but there are RV accommodations available for those who would like to spend the weekend onsite, according to Geyer.