Crystal Float Spa offers variety of wellness treatments

There’s a place on Vine Street in Tooele City where you can tune out the world while floating in a warm pod of salt water.

Crystal Float Spa offers a variety of spa treatments that the owner says helps with a variety of ailments. The most popular treatment are the float pods.

The pods help with chronic pain, inflammation, fibromyalgia, arthritic pain, PTSD, and accident pain, according to owner and manager Jim Millman.

“We could talk for days about the benefits of the float spa,” Millman said. “After you’re in a car accident, our float spa is a great place to come and recover. The major thing that it does is help reduce pain.”

The floating chambers, also known as sensory deprivation tanks, are bigger than a bathtub, and are filled with room temperature water full of Epsom salts that allow for simple flotation.

“Basically, you put in your ear plugs, close the chamber door, if you want to. Then you just lay back and float. We provide everything you need here at the spa,” Millman said.

Typical sessions usually last an hour, according to Millman. The lights in the chamber can be turned on or off, as well as music.

“After your float, we even give you flower tea and cookies,” he said.

The spa also offers an infrared sauna, hydrotherapy massage chair and a Halo booth.

“We actually have the only Halo booth in the state of Utah,” said Millman. “A Halo booth is dry salt therapy. It’s is kind of like an infrared sauna. You go in and we pump the entire atmosphere with 100% sodium chloride. The Halo booth is good for your lungs, cystic fibrosis, emphysema, asthma, allergies, coughs, colds, flu — anything lungs and skin related, the booth helps with that.”

Crystal Float Spa has been open for four years.

“We actually just celebrated our four-year anniversary at the beginning of January,” Millman said. “We chose Tooele because Tooele didn’t have a float spa. My wife wanted to go to work so I decided to build her a business.”

The spa uses word of mouth, Facebook, Instagram, and its website to advertise.

“We definitely need more help from our community,” Millman said. “We try to market to our regulars, but a lot of people don’t know that floating isn’t that expensive. We have the cheapest prices in the nation. We even have memberships available.”

Millman and his wife, Hui, usually charge $40 an hour to float in the pods. The spa offers specials a few times a year. A Valentine’s Day special is currently available on the spa’s Facebook page, according to Millman.

Crystal Float Spa is located at 40 W. Vine in Tooele. Appointments can be booked by calling 435-882-1339. More information can be found at crystalwaterfloat.com or at Facebook.com/CrystalWaterFloatSpa.

The spa is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with appointment times available throughout the day.

“Jim works hard,” said manager Tim Rychecky. “When we first opened, we were pulling 15-16-hour days because he wouldn’t turn anyone away.”

Crystal Day Spa also sell rubs, along with CBD products.

“Basically, we are all about health and wellness,” Millman said. “Everything we sell and offer is health and wellness related.”

According to Millman, everyone has a different experience at the spa, but pain relief occurs almost instantly after floating.

“The coolest thing about our spa is it’s a place where you can recover and relax. Some people drive over five hours to see us,” he said. “Everyone has a different experience here, but you can notice relief after just one-hour session floating.”