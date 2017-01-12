Curbside recycling in Tooele City getting ready to start on Feb. 6

Cost is $5.65 per month per household and opt-in deadline is Jan. 31 ♦

Recycling will become much easier for Tooele City residents starting Feb. 6.

That’s the day the city will begin its new curbside recycling service with pickup handled by Ace Recycling and Disposal, Inc.

“The final price per month will be $5.65 and we will start the second week of February,” said Kacie Milne-Jones of the Tooele City Finance Department.

Ace Recycling is currently delivering blue recycling cans to households that opted in last fall for the program. Households that have not opted in still have until Jan. 31 to do so, Milne-Jones said.

The recycling cans will be emptied every other week on the same day regular garbage cans are emptied. Garbage is picked up throughout the city Monday through Friday.

The Tooele City Council decided to move forward with curbside recycling in November when about 17 percent of city households opted in.

“I’m very pleased curbside recycling will be starting soon,” said Tooele Mayor Patrick Dunlavy. “I felt even though we did not get the minimum number of sign-ups to begin the program, it was important enough to recommended to the city council to start the program.”

He added: “From a business and service stand point, recycling will be paid for completely by those receiving the service; no city general fund money will be used. I felt strongly that our citizens who did not want to recycle should not be required to pay any of the costs.”

According to Tooele City’s website, all residents who opt into the program make a commitment to participate for one year. After 2017, the city will hold an annual opt-in, opt-out period from Jan. 1-31.

The city requests that containers are placed curbside the night before the scheduled day of service or by 7 a.m. on the service day.

Acceptable items are paper, cardboard, plastics and metals. Unacceptable items are clothes, shoes, trash, green waste, glass and electronic products. A pick-up schedule and a more detailed list of items that may be put into the recycling cans will be provided when the cans are delivered.

Last fall, Tooele City residents Katie Carlisle and Ty Worthen conducted a survey on curbside recycling. Of 271 current residents who responded, 233 said they would be willing to pay approximately $6 extra each month for curbside recycling.

“I think there’ll be about 75 percent of people who opt in based on my survey, taking into account sample size and population,” Worthen said last year.

Residents can visit tooelecity.org to sign an opt-in form and learn more about the program. The Tooele City Finance Department will also answer questions about the program at 435-843-2150.