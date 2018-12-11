Current storage in county’s reservoirs at last year’s levels

Tooele Valley and Utah could use more snowstorms similar to the one back on Dec. 2 to help fill reservoirs for next spring, said Troy Brosten, hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

“It would be awesome to get a storm like that once a week for the rest of the winter,” he said.

The storm improved the water situation after a dry November.

Tuesday morning’s snowpack at Rocky Basin SNOTEL site in the Oquirrh Mountains measured 18 inches, and the snowpack at Mining Fork SNOTEL site in the Stansbury Mountains measured 16 inches.

Currently, the amount of water stored in Grantsville and Settlement Canyon reservoirs matches the levels of last year at this time.

Grantsville Reservoir was at 34 percent capacity at the end of November, and was at 33 percent capacity at this time last year, according the Utah Climate and Weather Report released Friday by the NRCS.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 31 percent capacity, compared to 35 percent capacity last year.

Total capacity for Grantsville Reservoir is 3,300 acre feet compared to Settlement Canyon Reservoir’s capacity of 1,000 acre feet.

Storage capacity at both reservoirs was well below the overall capacity of Utah’s total storage from 41 of its reservoirs at the end of last month. Current statewide reservoir storage is at 55 percent capacity, compared to 71 percent capacity at this time last year.

The National Weather Service forecast for precipitation December through February in Northern Utah shows equal chance for above normal precipitation and equal chance for below normal precipitation. The forecast for Southern Utah is 33 percent chance of above normal precipitation during those months.

Grantsville and Settlement Canyon irrigation companies shut off their systems earlier than normal last fall. Settlement Canyon shut down its system on Aug. 1 while Grantsville shut its system down on Oct. 1.

Allotment the past year for residential users in Grantsville was 175,000 gallons compared 250,000 gallons in 2017 after a wet winter.

“This is the first year we’ve cut the allowed amount this drastically and it’s been difficult for users to stay within their allotment,” said Elise Mondragon, office manager for Grantsville Irrigation Company back in September.

She said many users conserved water that allowed the company to keep the lines open until Oct. 1. “We usually run until the second or third week in October,” she said.

Mondragon said the company was able to keep lines open longer than many other areas because of the efforts of the community to conserve water.

Precipitation in November was near average at 93 percent for Tooele Valley and the West Desert, according to the weather report. It brought the seasonal accumulation (Oct.- Nov.) to 115 percent of average. Soil moisture in Tooele Valley at the end of November was at 36 percent compared to 31 percent last year.

“The first three weeks (of November) were uneventful, but then Thanksgiving week arrived and the skies finally opened up,” according to the report. “Multiple storms over several days added up to roughly three inches of precipitation across the state, bringing the Dec. 1 seasonal accumulation (Oct-Nov.) for the state to 135 percent of average.”