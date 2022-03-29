Curtis B. Elton passed away peacefully at his home in Stansbury Park on March 23, 2022.

Curtis was born April 24, 1938, in Goshen, Utah, to Rex and Cleo Elton. He was the second of three boys. Curtis graduated from Tooele High School with a White Buffalo (high honors). His first job was as a machinist at Tooele Army Depot where he learned to perform tasks with precision and exactitude. These skills served him well throughout his life. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Greely, Alaska, where he was a firefighter and public relations officer for the base fire department. After his army service, he continued using his firefighter skills at the Tooele Army Depot. While working, he attended the University of Utah and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business. He later obtained a master’s of public administration degree from Brigham Young University. He then took a job as a systems analyst at Dugway and later at the Tooele Army Depot. He was fortunate enough to retire at the age of 48.

Curtis was an avid hunter and fisherman. His home was adorned with many trophies. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home and spending time with his friends and family. Curtis was accompanied by his partner Alice Elder for the last 35 years of his life. Curtis treated Alice’s children and grandchildren as his own. Even though he was considered to be very thrifty with his own resources he was very generous with them for the benefit of those he associated.

Curtis is survived by his companion Alice Elder, and his brother Ronald Elton (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Cleo Elton, his brother Rex Elton, and his sister-in-law Gwen.

A viewing will be held at Tate Mortuary in Tooele, Friday, April 1, 2022, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery and a luncheon and celebration of life will be hosted at the Tooele Stake Center immediately thereafter.