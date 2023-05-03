Cyclist hit on Tooele Main St.

A bicyclist was hit early on in the morning on Tuesday, April 25 on Main Street in Tooele.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tooele County Dispatch received a call that a cyclist had been hit by a vehicle near 2100 N. Main Street, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

When Tooele City Police officers arrived, they provided aid to the cyclist who was hit, but it was determined that he would need more help, so he was life-flighted to a Salt Lake area hospital.

Witnesses on scene told police that there was another vehicle in front of the vehicle that hit the cyclist. The driver of that vehicle saw the cyclist and swerved out of the way. The driver of the vehicle behind the vehicle that swerved didn’t see the cyclist in time and ended up hitting the cyclist.

Police noted that the rider was wearing dark clothing and there were no reflectors or lights on his bike, which is a law during dark hours. The cyclist will not face any charges for not having reflectors or lights on his bike, according to Bentley.

“He has already sustained some pretty significant injuries, so in a situation like this, we just look more at the wellbeing of the cyclist to make sure they are going to be okay in the long run,” Bentley said.

Impairment or distraction do not appear to have played a role in the accident, according to Bentley.