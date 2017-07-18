Cyclist struck on Vine Street

A local cyclist was transported to the hospital after he was struck from behind by a motorist on Vine Street last Tuesday.

The cyclist was heading eastbound in the area of 630 E. Vine St. around 3:30 p.m. when he was struck from behind by a Ford Focus traveling the same direction, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma. The Focus drifted toward the right side of the road prior to the collision, Kalma said.

Tooele City police are investigating if distracted driving was a contributing factor in the accident, Kalma said.

The cyclist, a 68-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to Mountain West Medical Center with undisclosed injuries, according to Tooele City police. The driver of the Focus, a 22-year-old female, was not injured and the car sustained minor damage.

Utah State Law prohibits motorists from passing within 3 feet of a moving bicycle and motorists are allowed to cross the centerline of a roadway to pass a bicycle, if it can be done safely.

Road Respect, a partnership between state government agencies and cycling groups, reminds motorists to watch for bicycles, be patient when passing cyclists and be aware of their surroundings.

The program also reminds cyclists to ride as far right as they can while remaining safe, wear bright clothing and obey traffic rules including stop signs and traffic signals.