Dale Gene Hall, age 71, passed away Sunday, Jan. 21, 2023, from a heart attack in Tooele, Utah. He was born Oct. 28, 1951, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, to Kenneth and Faye Hall.

Dale graduated from high school in Star Valley, Wyoming, and then attended Ricks College. From there, he followed in his dad’s footsteps, working in the oil fields of Wyoming. Later in life, Dale’s time was spent with family, especially with nieces and nephews.

A few of Dales favorite things were the outdoors and fishing, but most of all going on adventures and teaching his great-nieces and nephews how to ride their bikes, look for treasures, and teaching them how to use their imagination as well as a love for the great outdoors. He had a heart of gold and would make sure his family knew how much they meant to him, with the small treats or “crumpets” as he called them, to the numerous phone calls a day to give you a hard time as he would chuckle under his breath.

Dale is survived by his brothers and sisters: Kenneth Jr. (Stephanie) Hall, Marcia (David) Field, Ida (Rick) Johnson, Ada (Terry) Watson, Christopher (Monique) Hall, Russell Hall, and Kelly (Heather) Hall; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Hall, mother Faye Erickson Hall, and step-father Earl Mckay.

A small graveside service will be held in Fairview, Wyoming, at a later date under the care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

