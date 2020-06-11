Dalton donate for life benefits organ donor awareness, scholarship

Local organ recipient pays it forward ♦

A Tooele County woman who received organ transplants hosts an annual fundraising event in Erda for organ donor awareness. This year’s event is scheduled for June 25.

Marlee Dalton, Erda, was 39 years old when she received a kidney and pancreas transplant in July of 2010 that saved her life.

In 2011, she created a fundraiser called “Dalton donate for life” to raise awareness about organ donation in Tooele County.

In previous years, the event has been hosted at the Warr Memorial Softball Park in Erda, but because of the pandemic, the event will be held this summer at the Motor Vu Drive-in Theatre in Erda on June 25.

“The cause is the same,” said Dalton. “Even though the event has changed, we are going to make it a great one. I’ve always thought that together we can make a difference in other people’s lives.”

According to Dalton, the events that will take place at the theater will include a dinner of the renowned “Erda burger” with brownies, chips, and drinks.

There will also be a concert performed by Charley Jenkins, a country singer, a double feature movie, and a raffle.

In previous years, Dalton’s donor family has come out to the event, as well as other individuals who have received organ donations.

There will be 250 tickets available with each car full of people costing $150 to $250.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Donor Connect, an organization that registers, and advocates for donors and donor families in the mountain west.

Proceeds also go towards the Dalton donate for life scholarship. Each year this scholarship is awarded to a high school graduate in the county who is going on to pursue medicine or nursing, according to Dalton.

The event will begin on July 25 at 6:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, you can call Dalton at 435-830-0150.