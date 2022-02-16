Dancers raise money for education foundation

The Tooele Education Foundation, a nonprofit that provides funds for programs in the Tooele County School District, sponsored a dance showcase on Feb. 11, at Tooele High School.

The showcase consisted of different dance groups in the community. The funds raised will be used by the foundation for their programs that benefit teachers and students.

Along with raising money, the Foundation also wanted to promote dance as an art form in the county.

“The idea was to showcase the talent and training that happens in dance education and also to give kids a place to get some feedback from judges before they head into completion season,” said Melinda Palmer, TEF specialist.

At the event, groups such as the Stansbury Drill Team, Tooele High School Dance Company, Dancer’s Edge, Jazz In It, and soloists, and others performed hip hop, jazz, ballet, contemporary, cheer, and ballroom styles, totaling over 50 different pieces.

The program lasted nearly three hours, with intermission and around $3,500 was raised from ticket fees and donations for TEF.

The Foundation will now use the money toward programs at the school district, like their scholarship program, helping teachers gather needed supplies, and their Life Cycles program, where they bring different animals into the schools for students to study.

TEF plans to host the event again next year.

“We want this to continue to grow, and continue to get more school and studio participation. We just barely scratched the surface this year,” said Palmer. “We want to create synergy throughout the valley that crosses studio and school lines.”