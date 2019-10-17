Danger Cave near Wendover may get state monument designation

A state agency is proposing the designation of a cave above Wendover as a state monument.

At the request of the state Division of Parks and Recreation, the Tooele County Commission considered a resolution supporting the designation of Danger Cave as a state monument during the commission’s Tuesday night meeting at the Tooele County Building.

“At the time of its discovery, Danger Cave was the oldest dated inhabitation in America,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “It was also the first archaeological excavation done with great scientific scrutiny using new methods, so it is instrumental in archaeological history as well.”

Due to its location and dry environment, Danger Cave has preserved a nearly continuous record of over 11,000 years of use and habitation, according to the state Division of Parks and Recreation.

The State Monuments Act requires that the County Commission of a proposed monument site must pass a resolution either in support or opposition to a state monument designation.

Danger Cave is located one mile northeast of Wendover.

It was known by various names such as “Hands and Knees Cave” and “Lamus Cave” before a rock fall almost crushed an excavation worker, thereafter it was known as “Danger Cave,” wrote Ronald Bateman in “History of Utah’s Tooele County.”

The first extensive excavation of Danger Cave was done in 1949-1951 and 1953-1955 by Jesse Jennings with the University of Utah.

The extremely dry climate in the cave made it a perfect place to store artifacts and human remains. Textiles, baskets, pottery, animal bones, plant remains, weapons, chipped stones, and leather scraps were all found inside the cave. Radio-carbon dating proved the cave to be one of the oldest known Native American sites in North America.

According to information on the cave, findings from excavations suggest that people who used the cave lived in relatively small groups of 15-30 individuals, that consisted mostly of extended families. The search for food was what dictated their lives, and these groups moved around constantly searching and had little time for leisure activities. They had no building projects and no complicated rituals. The main focus of their lives was to survive and to have enough food.

Subject to vandalization, the entrance to Danger Cave was closed to the public in 1977.

Danger Cave was designated as a National Historic Landmark by the National Park System in 1984 and registered in the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.

The designation as a state monument requires the approval of the state Legislature and the governor.

The State Monuments Act was adopted by the state Legislature in 2019. If approved, Danger Cave will be one of the first state monuments.