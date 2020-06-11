Daniel Albert Grgich, age 76, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home. He was born in Tooele on April 3, 1944, to Frank and Goldie (Weyland) Grgich. He was a graduate of Tooele High School and got his PhD in the school of Hard Knocks. He fell in love and married his high school sweetheart Sherry Rockwell on July 9, 1965, and was sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on April 18, 2014.

Dan worked in the community as a general contractor touching the lives of countless people. He was known for his quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. His rough and gruff demeanor on the job site was undeniable. Footings, foundations, flatwork, framing, remodels, roofing, finish work… he did it all. He built many custom homes throughout Tooele County.

Dan and Sherry helped many families throughout the year, especially during Christmas where there was always room at their table for a meal. He enjoyed trap shooting, fishing, hunting birds and deer, gardening, watching old westerns and playing games with the family. Monopoly and poker were his favorites. He was an excellent marksman and was High Gun in trap shooting in the state for years. He loved watching his grandkids in all their endeavors — basketball, softball, swimming, wrestling, volleyball, football. He fiercely protected his grandkids and the refs always knew he was in the stands. He was always asking about girlfriends and boyfriends of his grandchildren and their lives. He shared gum with all who sat near him.

He is survived by his daughter Christy (Kenion) Powell, James (Terisa) Grgich, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his brothers Rodney Grgich and Jerry Grgich. He was preceded in death by his son, wife, and three brothers. A viewing will be held at Tate Mortuary on June 13, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. and a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Tooele City Cemetery.