Daniel Curtis Poff

Daniel “Dan” Curtis Poff, 58, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Daniel was born the oldest of two children to Norma Jean and Bill Dean Poff in Fulton, Missouri, Oct. 7, 1964. Dan had a knack for excelling in everything he set his mind to, was most definitely a jack of all trades, and chose to spend his last 18 years working as a Hoistman in the mining industry. He had a passion for helping others, usually at sacrifice to himself, and he was able to do so with his unbounded testimony of Jesus Christ through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

When Dan was three his father Bill Poff passed away serving in the Vietnam War leaving Dan to be the man of the house to look after his younger brother Michael Poff. Michael recalls many memories and qualities of his brother Dan, but his most prevalent is that he had been born with a calling. After years of internal and external searching and revelation he found the entrance to the path his Heavenly Father had set forth for him. At 20 years old, Jan. 12, 1985, Daniel Poff was baptized by Elders Steven Butterfield and James Cowley as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ and promptly started his Heavenly Fathers work. Dan was called to serve the Arizona Tempe LDS Mission in April of 1987, extending it a month and serving until May 1989. His last mission companion joyfully shared what our hearts have always known but he had never spoken, “You may not know, but he never wanted to leave the mission. He loved being a missionary with all his heart. And, if they had let him, he would have stayed and served forever, I think.”

After his mission Dan found himself in Rexburg, Idaho, attending Ricks College. In 1989, Dan met his one-and-only, sweet-heart-to-be Sharon Kay McBride, also attending Ricks College. After the most charming, heart swooning, run home and tell your momma date watching “The Little Mermaid” they quickly fell in love, after Sharon politely requested he ditch the day planner and sweater vests, and married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on April 26, 1990, sealing themselves and future children together for life eternal. In 1992, Dan and Sharon welcomed their first child Elizabeth “Lizzy” into the world. And, terribly excited and madly in love, or just mad, they bore five children after Lizzy into the world and into their eternal family.

Dan taught his kids to be strong, very strong, emotionally and physically. Dan loved to play, wrestle, and joke with his children. Not one of them did he raise without knowing what a wet willy felt like, how to play hot hands, where to aim their blow gun, Nerf gun, or fist to take down their opponent brother or sister, how to build a fort, or what might happen if you don’t clean that room. He was very reserved with stories of his past but always let you know how he was feeling or his factual opinion on how the floor should be swept, or the dishes should be done. Dan had a knack for raising, creating, and giving hell while always learning how to show his love and lower his voice.

Dan bore many titles and a multitude of hats: husband, dad, brother, son, friend, provider, grandpa/papi, die-hard KC Chiefs Fan, provider, comforter, family electrician, papa plumber, Mr. Fix-It Make It Happen I Can Do That and he did, missionary, and perhaps his most well-known title, Poffdaddy. He spent many years learning how to wire his own electricity, finish a basement, tile a floor, or put in your own toilet, and spent many more years learning how to fix his previous work. Dan could be reluctant to accept help, and passed on this stubbornness to his many children, but spent his life giving. He was always taking in coworkers, his children’s lost and wayward friends, and family. Dan was not the type you would need to ask for help and he would graciously, humbly, and without hesitation give it, but would do so before the ask, knowing you were in need. He truly embodied the charity of his Redeemer Jesus Christ.

In combination with his testimony of his faith in his Redeemer, he maintained a steadfast and immovable faith in the Kansas City Chiefs. He was there through all their triumphs and pitfalls, always cheering them on, or loudly encouraging them to play better. During football season, every Thursday night and Sunday afternoon, despite being states apart you could always hear him yelling at their fumbles and falls. Dan loved to play board games with his family, and tried to keep his head, and pinching fingers to himself, when they made a bad play, ineffective move, or decision that halted his too often winning.

On Sept. 14, 2022, Dan was diagnosed with Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma with a Cutaneous sub-type. After many treatments, therapies, trials, and medicines, and not nearly enough nurses, aides or doctors to ask if they had seen and then proceed to explain at length the connection between Casablanca and The Holiday and how the infamous “Here’s looking to you, kid,” came about, his Heavenly Father called him home on Monday morning, Feb. 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his dad Bill, his son-in-law Tyler, and his father-in-law Don.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Kay Poff; his children Elizabeth (Liz) Poff, Mary Poff, Steven Poff, Billy Poff (Caitlyn Poff), Hannah Poff, and Daniel Jacob Don (Jake) Poff; his brother Michael Poff; and his mother Norma Jean Arnold.

Services will be held in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint, 752 N. 520 East, Tooele, Utah, Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11 a.m., with the viewing at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in the Rexburg Cemetery, 350 W. Moran View Rd., Rexburg, Idaho.