Danny Keith Miner returned to his Heavenly Father Sept. 12, 2020, after a long battle with heart failure and diabetes. Born Aug. 14, 1952, in Tooele, Utah, he was the third of five children born to Keith Willard and Doris Olsen Miner.

Danny was known to his family and close friends as Dan.

Growing up the oldest of three brothers, Dan was always the leader of all their adventures, as they hiked the nearby hills and canyons. He loved to hunt and fish with his father, family, and friends.

He attended Tooele schools. He played football, track, and wrestling. He loved Ag. Science. Dan furthered his education graduating from Utah Technical College in 1978 with a degree in building construction.

Immediately after high school graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps., serving in the Southeast Asia during the Viet Nam war from 1970-1974. He was a rifle and pistol expert marksman and an avid knife collector. Danny was a dedicated Marine. He loved those with whom he served and always demonstrated respect to the Marine Corp., our flag, and to our country.

He married Faye Andersen Nov. 9, 1973, while serving in the military. When he was discharged, they made their home in Tooele and then Utah County. They adopted four beautiful babies. They later divorced. He married Carma Hanks Feb. 14, 2003. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, June 25, 2005.

Dan loved the LDS Church and was an active member, where he served in many capacities, including assistant to High Priest group leaders. He was so happy to be getting a temple in Tooele Valley.

He was employed at Tooele Army Depot as a security shift lieutenant, transferring to USA CAMDS Facility as a chemical plant operator. He later worked for Raetheon Engineers at Johnston Atoll in the Pacific, and at Safety Kleen. Dan became disabled and lived for years in poor health, which he handled in stride.

He was a big gentle man with a kind, forgiving heart and a great sense of humor, which won him many friends. Whenever you talked to Dan the subject always turned to his love for his children.

His volunteer work lead to sponsoring many people in recovery. He was an effective mentor, changing the lives those he worked with.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carma Miner, and parents Keith and Doris Miner.

He is survived by his sons Matthew Miner (Moena) of Japan, Kurt Miner (Alex) of Washington State; daughters Callie Tygard (Joshua) of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and Stephanie Drawe (Michael) of Taylorsville, Utah; 10 grandchildren; siblings Maureen Brandon (Joe), Ged Miner (Jeannie), Steven Miner (Nikki) all of Tooele, Utah, and Kathie Miner of West Haven, Utah.

A family prayer will be at Tate Mortuary 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah, at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Tooele City Cemetery, 361 S. 100 East, at 11 a.m. Friends are welcome.