Darlene Lynell Allison Witte, 88, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2016. She was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Watkins, Colorado, to Orlando Crow and Geneva Julia Allison. She married William F. Witte on June 18, 1949, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. They had seven children while traveling the world. She was a member of the LDS Church who loved to teach primary and serve in the temple. She is survived by her children: Ted Witte, Layton, Utah; LyNell (Newton) Dorrett, Modesto, California; William (Billie) Witte, Wellington, Utah; Larry (Addie) Witte, Sierra Vista, Arizona; Shirley (Jerry) Anderson, Price, Utah; Neva (Ryan) Slain, West Valley, Utah and Paul Witte, Bluffdale, Utah; as well as her brothers Marion L. and Raymond D. Allison. A viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, from 11 a.m. to noon at Heritage Funeral Home, 620 North Main St., Huntington. Graveside service at 12:30 p.m., Huntington City Cemetery.