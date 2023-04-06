Darrel Elmo “Bud” Bolinder passed away April 1, 2023.

He was born June 26, 1932, to Elmo Wilford Bolinder and Beula Bates Bolinder in Grantsville, Utah. After losing his father at age three, he was raised by his second father, Oscar Gilbert Bolinder.

Bud graduated from Grantsville High School in 1950. Soon after graduation, he married Maxine Madsen on December 29, 1951. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.

Three weeks after they were married, Boliner was drafted into the Army. He proudly served in the Korean War.

After his military service, Bolinder attended Salt Lake Area Vocational School in Salt Lake City. He ran Bud’s Sinclair in Grantsville doing body work and painting cars. Then he built a house in Erda and worked at the Tooele Army Depot for about 20 years.

Bud made his dream come true when he bought a ranch in Sanpete County in the 70’s. He spent many years ranching and working at Producers Auction in Salina, Utah. He sold the ranch and moved to Vernon in 2001. While in Vernon he was proud of the opportunity to do a service mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Vernon Utah Livestock.

Bud is survived by his four sons Dale (Karen), Ron (Cindy), Jerry (Jan), Mike (Debbie), his sister Gloria (Dennis) Kerby, brother John Bolinder, brother-in-law Dick Naylor, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and members of the Madsen family.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Maxine of 67 years, daughter Lori LaRean, and two sisters Donna and June.

A viewing for Bud will take place prior to the funeral from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The funeral will be at 1 p.m., the interment to follow at the Grantsville City Cemetery. The services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on 428 S. Hale Street in Grantsville.