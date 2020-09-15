Daughter’s of Utah Pioneers Museum want to restore historic cabin

‘Honeymoon cabin’ in need of new chinking and oil ♦

Volunteers at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum on Vine Street in Tooele City long to restore a historic family cabin.

The historic cabin, which has housed many different individuals and various shops, sits on the west side of the museum property for visitors to walk through.

The cabin was built in 1853 by Zachariah Edwards with pine logs that probably came out of Settlement Canyon, according to Dorothy Bottema, museum curator.

Edwards never finished it and later sold it to the Gowans family whose pictures are on the wall of the cabin.

The cabin was passed down through the generations and is often referred to by Bottema as the “honeymoon cabin” because many babies were born there.

“It seemed as if you got married in the family, then this was given to you to be your first apartment,” she said.

The cabin was originally located on Main Street and what used to be called Buffalo Boulevard, across from Tate Mortuary.

In 1972, it was brought to the DUP museum, which used to be a courthouse, for preservation.

Located within the cabin are pictures of families who lived in the cabin, an original table, a spinning wheel, grinding stone, and a yarn weasel.

Along with the extensive family history of the cabin, it has also been used as a private library, dressmaking shop, shoe store, and has even housed over 500 turkeys, according to Bottema.

“I’ve always said that this cabin is very little but if the walls and the logs could talk, what stories they could tell,” Bottema said.

According to Bottema, the cabin needs a little preservation work.

Museum employees want to remove the old chinking and redo it.

They also want to put linseed oil on the outside to help preserve the cabin.

“The chinking is falling out,” Bottema stated. “We would like to have some preservation work done on the cabin before we lose it, because it’s too important and cannot be replaced.”

However, preserving the cabin is expensive.

Bottema is looking for donations from individuals in the county.

Museum employees would like to begin restoring the cabin in the next few weeks.

Bottema said she is also interested in finding out how many individuals in the county can trace their ancestry back to the cabin.

If individuals are interested in donating, they can contact Bottema at 435-830-9493 or Helen Pehrson at 435-849-3431.