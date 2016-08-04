Our wonderful and most loved fiancé, son, brother, dad, grandpa, uncle, and friend, David Andrew Lassen, 52, returned to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 2, 2016 after a long and valiant fight with chronic illness. He was born and raised in Tooele, Utah. David was a military veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter for several years. After leaving the military, he was employed at Hill Air Force Base as an EMS dispatcher until he retired in February of this year. David had a passion for antique cars, fire engines and trains. His greatest love is his family. David leaves behind the love of his life and soulmate, fiancé Marty Davis; his mom Carol Lassen; sister Julie (Rick) Bell and his children Johnathon (Tanya), Heather (Shawn), Steven, Matt (Lindsie), Andrew Martin and Amanda. He also leaves behind 10 beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Serenity, Kameryn, Avia, Dixie, Isabella, Brandon, Wyatt, Jace and Liam, who were the light of his life. David also leaves behind many other family members and friends who love and will miss him every day. David is the sunshine in our day and the stars in our night. He had an awesome sense of humor and an infectious smile. He reunites with his grandparents, sister, and other family members in heaven. The funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, at Tate Mortuary in Tooele. The viewing is from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with the funeral following at 1 p.m. We have brought him home to be buried at the Tooele City Cemetery. WE LOVE YOU, DAVID!! We will miss you every day and look forward to being with you again someday!!