David “Gumby” Aaron Gumucio, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 12, 2023, in a car accident. He was 65 years old.

Dad was born Oct. 25, 1957, to Pelayo Roger de Gumuzio and Peggy Louise Ferril in Independence, Missouri. Dad grew up in Blue Springs, Missouri, the second of four children. He spent his youth playing sports, fishing, hunting, musical instruments, bringing home critters, makin’ mischief, and delighting those around him. He loved the holidays, particularly Halloween, Christmas, and the Fourth of July. He yearned for all the decorating and participation that came along with them. He was the All-American boy.

Dad attended Provo High School where he excelled at football, basketball, playing in band, dancing, was the “Most Preferred Man,” and “The Icebreaker” of assemblies. Regardless of the event or activity at school, he was everybody’s cheerleader. He went on to attend BYU and was on the folk dancing team before leaving to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Nagoya, Japan Mission. Known as “Elder Gumby,” his love for serving the Lord and the people of Japan led him to extend his service to two and a half years and would have continued to extend if his momma hadn’t begged him home. Upon returning he resumed his education at BYU where he met the love of his life, Kimberly Krogh, on a blind date. Since that moment he’s always claimed that she’s been blind ever since. They were happily married and sealed for time and all eternity Aug. 14, 1981, in the Manti Utah Temple. Their wonderful life together led them back and forth between Missouri and Utah over the years, eventually planting their roots in Grantsville, Utah, where they have lived for the last 23 years.

Dad was a faithful life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While he served in many capacities, his favorites were home teacher, young men’s president, and Sunday school teacher. He loved serving people and lending a helping hand to everyone. He was always looking for ways to help his community and improve the lives of those around him.

If you knew Dad, you knew he loved many things. Some of his most prominent passions were sports, including the Grantsville Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, and BYU Football. He also loved music, particularly singing with his local Acapella group “Sticks and Stones.” He loved hunting and firearms, frequently going on hunts and even safaris with friends and family. He was always looking for ways to promote and share his passion for shooting sports and firearm safety.

Dad was also an avid lover of Mother Earth and had a great respect for nature and wildlife. He loved being outdoors. From a young age he naturally excelled in the Boy Scouts of America. With 50+ years of his life devoted to scouting, he was an EagleScout, Order of the Arrow, Scoutmaster, served/lead numerous Scout committees, was a devoted member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, received several Bronze, Gold, and Silver Palms, received 22+ other adult scouting awards, and ultimately the Silver Beaver. He loved observing landscapes, wildlife, and the night sky, and was grateful for every aspect of this beautiful world God created.

Dad was the epitome of the phrase “Jack of all trades.” If he didn’t know how to do something, he’d either learn how to do it himself or he’d know somebody who could help. He had many passions that led him down many paths and adventures. He was a businessman, professional hunter, videographer, business owner, police officer, business and sales consultant, realtor, and chief financial officer (just to name a few). Though his adventures led him away from academia early in life, he returned to BYU to complete his pre-law degree at the age of 59 to thunderous applause, and requests for autographs, pictures and baby kissing afterwards. Regardless of his title or position, he put his heart and soul into everything he set out to do and was a true example of “Hard Work Pays Off.”

Of his many accomplishments, he was most proud of his family. He was their biggest fan and always made time for his boys, their wives, and his grandchildren. He supported all their activities in sports, music, scouting, theater, academia, life goals, and professional accomplishments. He loved coaching their sports teams, cheering from the sidelines, and giving the play by play as “The Voice of The Cowboys.”

Kimberly was his rock. He adored her and always found any excuse to spoil her. She was perfect in his eyes, and he treated her as such. He would always tell his boys, “If you can find a woman half as good as your mother, you won’t. They don’t exist.”

Dad will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly of 42 years, along with their children Aaron (Melanie), Logan (Brooke), Austin (Kylie), and Landon. He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy and daughter Angelina. There are no words we can use to fully describe the life of this man, but the word used most frequently in casual conversation surrounding his life is: Legendary. As quoted in one of Dad’s favorite movies, “Heroes get remembered… but Legends never die.”

As a family, we would like to express our most sincere love and appreciation to those first responders, state troopers, medical staff and all individuals who helped in the unexpected accident of our sweet mother and father.

