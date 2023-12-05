We honor the life and memory of David Quarnberg, known fondly as Dave, who was born May 19, 1930, in Fillmore, Utah, and resided in Tooele, Utah. David was a funny, thoughtful, compassionate, and loyal man, known for his unwavering devotion to his family and admirable dedication to his work. He was a proud veteran, serving two tours for the United States Navy Air Corp during the end of World War II and the beginning of the Korean War.

David was a retired operations manager in the meat industry and an active member of the American Legion. He was a man of many talents and interests, including painting, reading, and coaching little league baseball in his younger days. David had a special fondness for horses; he loved riding, buying, training, and raising them. His love for animals extended to any dogs that approached him. He lived by the saying “chickens one day, feathers the next” and “stick to the stand if you don’t sell a peach,” reflecting his steadfastness, resilience, and wisdom. David lived a life that reflected the teachings and values of his faith. As stated in Mosiah 2:17, “And behold, I tell you these things that ye may learn wisdom; that ye may learn that when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.”

David was preceded in death by his parents Ruben and Blonda Quarnberg, his beloved wife of 70 years Janice Quarnberg, and his dear daughter Ellen Quarnberg. He is survived by his daughter Valrie (Robert) Griffith, son DeRay (Zenia) Quarnberg, brother Don Quarnberg, and brother Bertus (Connie) Quarnberg, along with his three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A night viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah, followed by a viewing Thursday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at 85 W. 100 North, Scipio, Utah. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the same address.

A special thank you to all the people at Our House Assisted Living in Tooele and the members of the Atlas Hospice team.

We invite you to leave memories and upload photos to David’s memorial page, celebrating the life of this remarkable man who brought joy, wisdom, and love to those around him.