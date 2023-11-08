Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • University of Utah Health Plans combined with local partners to holda health fai ron the Day of the Dead, Nov. 1, 2023.
  • Randall Serr, U of U Health plans, serves food from Zacatecas Market during the health fair.
  • With animal faces, a group of Spansih Dual Language immersion students from Middle Canyon sing a song in Spanish during the health fair.
  • Students from Middle Canyon performed at the close of the health fair.

November 8, 2023
Day of the Dead Health Fair featured DLI students

The Tooele Education Foundation, the Tooele County School District and University of Utah Health Plans teamed to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos of the Day of the Dead on Wednesday, Nov.1 with a health fair at Tooele High School.

“The University Health Plans has a goal to reach out to under-served communities, including the Hispanic community,” said Randall Serr, U of U Health Plans community outreach manager, who planned the event. 

By tying the event to the Day of the Dead, a popular Hispanic holiday, and holding it at a well known safe place like the high school, Serr said he hoped they would draw a lot of people out. 

Serr stressed that while the marketing was aimed at the Hispanic community, the event was open to the general public.

Between 200 and 300 people showed up for the fair, a success, he said.

Some of the services offered at the fair included flu vaccines, information on health care resources, health screenings, free tacos and pan dulce, activities for children and free coats for children.

The health fair ended with music and dancing from Middle Canyon Elementary’s Spanish dual language immersion students.

Serr said for those that people that missed the health fair can find health care information at UHealthPlan.utah.edu or EstamosConUstedes.com.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

