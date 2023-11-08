Store celebrates makeover ♦

The Tooele Education Foundation, the Tooele County School District and University of Utah Health Plans teamed to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos of the Day of the Dead on Wednesday, Nov.1 with a health fair at Tooele High School.

“The University Health Plans has a goal to reach out to under-served communities, including the Hispanic community,” said Randall Serr, U of U Health Plans community outreach manager, who planned the event.

By tying the event to the Day of the Dead, a popular Hispanic holiday, and holding it at a well known safe place like the high school, Serr said he hoped they would draw a lot of people out.

Serr stressed that while the marketing was aimed at the Hispanic community, the event was open to the general public.

Between 200 and 300 people showed up for the fair, a success, he said.

Some of the services offered at the fair included flu vaccines, information on health care resources, health screenings, free tacos and pan dulce, activities for children and free coats for children.

The health fair ended with music and dancing from Middle Canyon Elementary’s Spanish dual language immersion students.

Serr said for those that people that missed the health fair can find health care information at UHealthPlan.utah.edu or EstamosConUstedes.com.