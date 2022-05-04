Deadline to sign up for Miss Tooele City Pageant approaches

The deadline for girls 16 to 24 to sign up to participate in the Miss Tooele City pageant is May 31.

The theme this year will be “Sounds of Freedom.” The pageant will take place on June 28.

The selection will be based on scores in the areas of responsibility, overall impression and qualifications, interview, talent/skills demonstration, on-stage communication skills, and formal wear, according to Kami Perkins, pageant director.

This year, the Tooele Valley Theater will be helping with technical production assistance and providing a vocal performance as an entertainment filler at the pageant.

As usual, Tooele Mayor Debbie Winn will be the master of ceremonies for the evening.

Applications are available on TooeleCity.org.

Perkins encouraged all young ladies interested to sign up for the pageant.

“Part of the experience is to develop skills that will help you further in life,” Perkins said. “The number one thing I hear from participants later in life is that the interview workshops and opportunity to speak on stage developed their confidence and helped them in real life. Some say they won’t participate because they don’t have talent. We encourage traditional and non-traditional talents and believe everyone has a talent. They may just need help figuring out how to display it. Skills, for example, can include public speaking, karate, athletic demonstrations, broadcasting, painting, and so much more. It’s a matter of finding what makes you special and a way to showcase that to our audience and selection judges.”