Dean Floyd Nielsen passed from this life Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Tremonton, Utah, of age-related complications. He was 92.

Dean was born Dec. 18, 1927, to Sylvester and Jennie Nielsen in Magna, Utah. He was one of seven children.

He is survived by sons Dennis (Gloria) and Darrell; brother Grant; many grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Funeral services are planned for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Myers Mortuary in Roy, Utah, 5865 S. 1900 West. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 “N” Street, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

