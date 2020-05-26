Deanne Bingham Bevan, 66, of Tooele, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Caldwell, Idaho. She was born Oct. 11, 1953.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 29, at noon at the Tooele City Cemetery, 361 S. 100 East. All are welcome to attend. Two viewing services will be held: Thursday evening, May 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday, May 29, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.