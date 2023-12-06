Dear Tooele County Council Members,

I read the article in the Tooele Transcript regarding the Utah Inland Port Authority Project Areas in Tooele County. In order to gain more information I went to the site indicated in the article in an effort to be more informed.

I also have seen posts on social media and even made a remark in regard to one of those posts.

I might say the 40 + pages presented by UIPA can be confusing to a layman such as myself, but I would like to comment on a few of the topics as well as pose some questions to the County Council.

1. I see where on April 11, 2023 the Tooele County Council passed resolution # 2023-09 supporting UIPA’s plan to create project areas within Tooele County. All council members with the exception of Kendall Thomas supported the resolution. I take exception with some parts of the resolution, specifically “ the project will enable the proposed development opportunity to better serve the county” and “the general public will benefit from the creation of the project area through the creation of new employment opportunities … and reducing truck traffic.”

While growth in the County seems inevitable, encouraging new industry without the infrastructure already in place to support it seems premature to me. What evidence do you have that Tooele residents who currently drive to Salt Lake to work will quit those jobs and work at enterprises at UIPA?

2. Water, roads and additional traffic controls do not seem to be fully addressed in the Plan. Has Kennecott, or the LDS Church or other water right owners already sold sufficient water to maintain such operations.?

3. Does Tooele County currently have the manpower and resources to sustain such operations? If so please explain them to me. If not, how do you propose to do so?

4. Explain the property tax differential to me that is discussed on page 14 of the Tooele County Plan in the Economic Soundness and Feasibility section.

5. As I reviewed Appendix D of both plans (page 21 for the Tooele Valley Plan and page 25 of the Twenty Wells Plan) it appears to me that UIPA will be getting a tax break for 25 years and that some of the tax burden is shifted to Tooele County Residents? Please correct me if my assumption is wrong. Regarding Tooele Valley the Tax Differential to Other Taxing Entities is $18,100,000. Regarding Twenty Wells, the Tax Differential to Other Taxing Entities is $43,300,000. The total for both of these Plans is $ 61,400,000. Is that the amount that taxpayers will have to pay to support these plans? If so for how long? Every Year for 25 years? It looks to me like this will definitely increase property taxes as the taxing entities, for the most part, are the same entities that are on my property tax notice.

6. Just wondering, Do any members of the Tooele City Council currently work for, have contracts with, or promises of employment with UIPA should these Plans continue?

I am requesting that each Tooele City Council member reply to me or the general public before the December 5, 2023 meeting to my comments and questions.

Thank you.

Scott J. Degelbeck

Tooele City Resident.