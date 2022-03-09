Death at U.S. Magnesium

Tooele County deputies responded to a report of an explosion at U.S. Magnesium, located at 12819 North Skull Valley Road on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Deputies learned that Robert Self, a 61-year-old contractor from Livermore, California, was working on a trailer-mounted boiler when the boiler exploded, killing Self.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Department is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to determine the cause of the accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robert Self family,” said the Tooele County sheriff’s Department.