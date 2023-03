David “Gumby” Gumucio passed away March 12, 2023.

A viewing will be held at the LDS Church, 410 Shelley Lane, Grantsville, Utah, Monday, March 20 from 6-8 p.m. and another at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 21 with services following. Internment will be in the new/north Grantsville Cemetery.