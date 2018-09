Fay Smith, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Graveside Services will be held at the Tooele City Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Transcript Bulletin. For additional information, please refer to Tate Mortuary at 435-882-0676 or online at tatemortuary.com