Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

December 3, 2019
Death Notice: John Edward Bergeron

John Edward Bergeron, age 55, of Tooele, Utah, passed away Nov. 28, 2019. A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Transcript Bulletin. For further information refer to TateMortuary.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top