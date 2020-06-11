Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

June 11, 2020
Death Notice: Mark William Paulos

Mark William Paulos passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Tooele, Utah. A full obituary will run in an up-coming edition of the Transcript Bulletin. Contact Tate Mortuary for further information, 435-882-0676.

 

