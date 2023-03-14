Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

March 14, 2023
Death Notice: Marrium Croom

Marrium Croom, age 94, passed away at her home in Grantsville on Saturday evening, March 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, Grantsville, 435-884-3031.

 

