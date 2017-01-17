Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

January 17, 2017
Death Notice: Nolan Lee Anderton

Nolan Lee Anderton, age 47, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services are pending at the Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, www.daltonhoopes.com Grantsville. 435-884-3031. Full obituary will follow in the Thursday edition.

