Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

December 30, 2019
Death Notice: Randy Johnson

Randy Johnson passed away Dec. 27, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. A full obituary will be in the Thursday, Jan. 2 edition of the Transcript Bulletin. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Didericksen Funeral Home.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top