Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

August 25, 2022
Death Notice: Sterling White

Sterling White passed away in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the ward building, 192 W. 200 South, Tooele, Utah from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the Tooele Cemetery at 1 p.m.

